Now hiring for one day: Retailers are embracing the gig economy

Stallings, the full-time gig worker, said he regularly picks up dishwashing and food-prep shifts at the Five Guys near Virginia Commonwealth University. He reports to work wearing the company uniform and says managers frequently treat him better than they treat other workers — for example, he said, they go out of their way to tell him how grateful they are for his help. Part of the reason for that, Snag's Harrison says, is that the company asks workers to rate employers after each shift. (Employers also rate the workers.)