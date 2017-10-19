Gilead shares climb after its L.A.-area Kite unit gets FDA approval for lymphoma therapy

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s stock rose Thursday morning after the biotech company’s Kite Pharma unit gained federal approval for its flagship cell-treatment therapy for adults with advanced lymphoma.

The Food and Drug Administration’s approval Wednesday of Kite’s treatment represented a rapid payoff for Gilead, which acquired Santa Monica-based Kite only last month for nearly $12 billion in what amounted to a major bet on Kite’s therapy.

Kite’s gene therapy, dubbed Yescarta, will be produced at Kite’s manufacturing facility in El Segundo.

Gilead shares were up 1.2% at $81 in early trading.

“The FDA approval of Yescarta is a landmark for patients” who qualify for the treatment, which is aimed at patients with the non-Hodgkin’s form of the blood cancer who had other unsuccessful treatments, Kite founder Dr. Arie Belldegrun said in a statement.

Yescarta uses gene therapy techniques called CAR-T to boost the capacity of T cells, the immune-system cells that cancer can evade.

The T cells are filtered from a patient’s blood, reprogrammed to target and kill cancer cells, and then hundreds of millions of copies are grown and returned to the patient to fight the disease.

Yescarta is the second CAR-T treatment approved by the FDA. The first one — Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Kymriah, approved in August — was cleared only for leukemia patients up to 25 years old.

Gilead, which is based in Foster City, Calif., and previously has been criticized for high prices for its hepatitis C drugs, could face scrutiny for the $373,000 price of Yescarta, although that was less than the $475,000 that some analysts had expected.

M. Ian Somaiya, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, said in a note to clients that U.S. sales of the therapy could reach at least $1 billion by 2025, “with a similar opportunity in Europe.”

james.peltz@latimes.com

Twitter: @PeltzLATimes