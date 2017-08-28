Gilead is buying Santa Monica biotech firm Kite Pharma for $11.9 billion

Santa Monica biotech firm Kite Pharma Inc., which specializes in cancer-fighting treatments, is being acquired by industry giant Gilead Sciences Inc. for $11.9 billion, the companies announced Monday.

Kite Pharma has a cell therapy treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma under review by the Food and Drug Administration that uses a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancerous cells.

“The acquisition of Kite establishes Gilead as a leader in cellular therapy and provides a foundation from which to drive continued innovation for people with advanced cancers,” Gilead Chief Executive John F. Milligan said in a statement.

“The field of cell therapy has advanced very quickly, to the point where the science and technology have opened a clear path toward a potential cure for patients,” he said.

Gillead is to pay $180 in cash for each share of Kite Pharma, a 29% premium over the Friday closing price. Kite Pharma stock was up about 40% in pre-market trading Monday.

The boards of both companies have approved the deal, and it’s expected to close by the end of the year.

The move expands the cancer-fighting portfolio of Gilead, which is based in Foster City, Calif.

Kite Pharma’s research and development, as well as commercialization operations, are to remain in Santa Monica. Manufacturing of Kite Pharma’s treatment is to continue at a facility in El Segundo.

Kite Pharma was founded in 2009 by Dr. Arie Belldegrun, an Israeli-born cancer doctor with decades of experience in immunotherapy. The company went public five years later with Belldegrun as its chief executive.

Its cancer treatment, called CAR T, involves reprogramming a patient's disease-fighting T-cells to seek and destroy only abnormal, cancerous lymph cells. Healthy cells are not harmed.

The process involves drawing blood from a patient, refrigerating it and flying it to Kite’s headquarters, where the cells are modified, frozen and then flown back to doctors who reinject them into patients.

In a 2015 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Belldegrun likened the cancer-fighting treatment to the navigation system in an automobile.

"The GPS will lead you to the cancer cell, and not the normal cell, and selectively kill only the cancer cell," Belldegrun said.

In February, Kite Pharma reported that a major study of the gene therapy process found that more than a third of very sick lymphoma patients showed no signs of the disease six months after a single treatment.

And 82% of patients had their cancer shrink at least by half at some point after the treatment, the study found.

“CAR T has the potential to become one of the most powerful anti-cancer agents for hematologic cancers,” Belldegrun said in a statement Monday. “With Gilead’s expertise and support, we hope to fulfill that potential by rapidly accelerating our robust pipeline and next-generation research and manufacturing technologies.”

