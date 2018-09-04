Inside the race to create smart shoes, custom razors and high-tech devices for the over-65 crowd

The number of senior citizens in the United States is expected to nearly double by 2050, creating a fast-growing niche for retailers and manufacturers. Best Buy, which is investing heavily in technology for aging adults, is spending $800 million on GreatCall, the tech company behind the senior-friendly Jitterbug phone, which comes with extra-large buttons and screens, and alerts first responders when there's an emergency. (The acquisition, scheduled to be finalized this fall, would be the largest in Best Buy's history.) Other companies are creating hairbrushes and combs with extendible handles, toothbrushes with three-sided heads, and sensor-packed shoes that can detect falls, all aimed at elderly consumers and those who care for them.