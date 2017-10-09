FCC lets Alphabet try to use balloons to restore cell service to Puerto Ricans

Google’s parent company received approval to deploy an experimental balloon-based web service to restore cell reception to Puerto Ricans still struggling after Hurricane Maria devastated the island and left many without water or a way to reach loved ones.

The Federal Communications Commission said Saturday that it granted an “experimental license” for Alphabet Inc.’s Project Loon, which uses balloons to help provide internet service to people in hard-to-reach places.

Project Loon has been used in emergencies before, including months ago during heavy flooding in Peru. In May, the head of Project Loon said that in partnership with a telecommunications company, the network of balloons was able to “provide basic internet connectivity to tens of thousands of people who would otherwise not have had connectivity.”

The balloons, the company says, float in the stratosphere, and each carries solar-powered technology that functions like a cell tower, so signals can be transmitted from phones and other LTE-enabled devices even if cell towers are not available on a swath of land.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said “innovative approaches” are needed in Puerto Rico, because millions still lack access to necessary communications services more than two weeks after Hurricane Maria struck the island, destroying infrastructure and leaving more than 30 people dead.

“Project Loon is one such approach,” he said in a statement Saturday. “It could help provide the people of Puerto Rico with access to cellular service to connect with loved ones and access life-saving information.”

The FCC said Alphabet has obtained consent agreements to use the radio spectrum of existing Puerto Rico carriers and will work on starting service through its balloons.

“I urge wireless carriers to cooperate with Project Loon to maximize this effort’s chances of success,” Pai said.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how quickly it could deploy its technology.

According to the Project Loon website, the company has flown more than 19 million kilometers (almost 12 million miles) in test flights.

CAPTION Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. All six chapters of "Dirty John" are now available. Reports of domestic violence have declined among Latinos living in some California cities. At Dodger Stadium, he's known as 'Peanut Man.' Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. All six chapters of "Dirty John" are now available. Reports of domestic violence have declined among Latinos living in some California cities. At Dodger Stadium, he's known as 'Peanut Man.' CAPTION Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. All six chapters of "Dirty John" are now available. Reports of domestic violence have declined among Latinos living in some California cities. At Dodger Stadium, he's known as 'Peanut Man.' Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. All six chapters of "Dirty John" are now available. Reports of domestic violence have declined among Latinos living in some California cities. At Dodger Stadium, he's known as 'Peanut Man.' CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez analyze game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Los Angeles Times sports writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez analyze game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. CAPTION 58 are dead and over 500 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. 58 are dead and over 500 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. CAPTION Los Angeles Times reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez look at Clayton Kershaw's Game 1 performance and wonder what it means for the rest of the series. Los Angeles Times reporters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez look at Clayton Kershaw's Game 1 performance and wonder what it means for the rest of the series. CAPTION The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA The Las Vegas gunman researched outdoor performance areas in other large cities in recent months. Harvey Weinstein will take a leave of absence from his film studio after reports of sexual harassment.Gov. Jerry Brown signed a landmark bill declaring California a "sanctuary state." USC announced Thursday that the head of its medical school was out. Credits: Getty / KTLA

andrew.khouri@latimes.com

Follow me @khouriandrew on Twitter

ALSO

Trump on Puerto Rico's response to hurricane aid: 'So little appreciation'

Why Elon Musk is pitching solar panels to Puerto Rico even as residents lack clean water

She was covered in insects and unable to walk: Doctors in Puerto Rico only now discovering the problems in remote towns