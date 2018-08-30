Guess' stock surges after apparel firm posts earnings that top forecasts

Guess Inc.’s stock rose sharply Thursday after the Los Angeles apparel company, which is trying to reverse years of slumping earnings, reported second-quarter profit that topped expectations.
The stock gained 12.5% to $25.80 a share in morning trading, putting it up 63% in the last 12 months.
Guess said Wednesday that profit for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Aug. 4, jumped 68% from a year earlier to $25.5 million while revenue climbed 14% to $645.9 million. The gains were led by strong results in Europe and Asia, the company said.
Guess’ per-share earnings, after adjusting for one-time gains and charges, amounted to 36 cents in the latest quarter, up from 19 cents in the year-earlier quarter and topping the 32 cents forecast by analysts polled by FactSet.
“I feel confident that the ‘turnaround’ has only just begun, as we are well-positioned to exit this fiscal year with every business segment profitable,” Guess Chief Executive Victor Herrero said in a statement.
Founded as a jeans company in 1981, Guess — with about 14,700 employees — now designs and sells a variety of apparel aimed primarily at shoppers aged 20 to 35. The firm’s sales channels include 1,662 stores operated by Guess and its licensed partners worldwide.