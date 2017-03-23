Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios Hollywood goes high-def

Less than four months after Universal Studios Hollywood removed the 3-D feature from its Harry Potter flying simulator ride, the park has upgraded the attraction to include high-definition images of fire-breathing dragons, enchanted trees and evil flying creatures.

The images shown during Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, once projected on the ride’s wraparound screens at the rate of 60 frames a second, are now projected at 120 frames a second. The park described the technology as 4K-HD, referring to horizontal resolution of about 4,000 pixels in high definition.

The ride, which uses sets and various technologies, including animatronics and film projection, gives riders the sensation that they are flying with Harry Potter around Hogwarts Castle and through a Quidditch match while escaping a dragon, Dementors and an enchanted willow.

It is the feature ride of the $500-million expansion that opened in April, the latest in a series of new attractions added to the park over the last two years.

In December, the park quietly removed the 3-D feature from the ride, eliminating the need to put special glasses on each rider. The 3-D technology was touted as setting the California ride apart from a similar attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Fla.

Park representatives declined to explain the reason the 3-D effect was eliminated. But several riders and theme park enthusiasts had said the Forbidden Journey ride made them nauseated.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.