Case of the $21-million Medicaid patient shows how drug prices soar for rare diseases

In contrast to more common diseases like hepatitis C, hemophilia treatment is not a state "budget buster" per se: Only about 4,000 patients live in California. About 1,100 of them are covered by Medi-Cal or two other government-funded programs for chronically ill children in California, according to Jennifer Kent, director of the state Department of Health Care Services and author of last year's tweet. But the amount of money spent per person dwarfs that spent on people with other serious diseases.