Fervent free-market ideology fuels Jeb Hensarling, the man who would slay Dodd-Frank reforms

Rep. Jeb Hensarling, (R-Texas), chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, listens during a Capitol Hill hearing last year. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

Rep. Jeb Hensarling, (R-Texas), chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, listens during a Capitol Hill hearing last year.

With the financial system imploding in 2008, Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke implored Congress to authorize $700 billion to bail out the banks or risk a total meltdown. Rep. Jeb Hensarling would have none of it. His actions then represented a key milepost on the Texas Republican’s path to becoming a powerful House committee chairman and a pivotal player in the GOP effort to reduce financial regulation in the Trump era. Hensarling was among the rebellious House conservatives who helped torpedo the first attempt to create the Troubled Asset Relief Program on Sept. 29, 2008, triggering a record stock market plunge. As Wall Street nervously awaited a second vote four days later, he acknowledged that many Americans could lose their jobs and homes if Congress didn’t act. But the man who diverted beer money in college to subscribe to a leading libertarian journal said he had an even greater fear: the bailouts would put the nation on “the slippery slope to socialism.” “The thought of my children growing up in an America with less freedom, less opportunity, and a lower standard of living is a long-term pain I cannot and will not bear,” Hensarling declared on the House floor. He bucked his party’s leaders and President George W. Bush — a fellow Texas conservative — and opposed the TARP legislation again. This time, though, it was approved. The program has been credited with helping halt the crisis while cementing the belief that some institutions are too big to fail. “He fought against it when others caved,” said J.W. Verret, an assistant professor at George Mason University and expert on financial regulation. Those votes highlighted the fervent free-market ideology that has made Hensarling, now chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, the proud leader of the drive by congressional Republicans to roll back tougher federal oversight of the financial system. Those rules were put in place to prevent another crisis. The House took a major step in that effort Thursday when it passed legislation crafted by Hensarling — the Financial Choice Act — that would dismantle many of the Dodd-Frank regulatory reforms enacted in 2010. But the Senate is expected to draft a more moderate bill to try to draw Democrats needed to avoid a filibuster. “Under Dodd-Frank, consumers are paying more and getting less. Their costs have gone up, and they have fewer choices, more hassles and less access to credit,” Hensarling declared in introducing his legislation in April, decrying new regulations on credit cards, mortgages and other financial products. “True consumer protection comes from competitive, transparent and innovative markets that are vigorously policed for fraud and deception,” he said. Hensarling — a polite and low-decibel conservative with a deadpan sense of humor and an occasionally sharp tongue — has become a tea party favorite by relentlessly striving to cut federal spending and shrink the federal government. He preferred to let financial institutions fail in 2008 rather than risk taxpayer money to rescue them. “How can we have capitalism on the way up and socialism on the way down?” he asked his colleagues in urging them to reject TARP. The program ultimately produced a modest profit for taxpayers. He angered many businesses, including Boeing Corp. and General Electric Co., in 2015 by forcing a six-month shutdown of the Export-Import Bank, which provides loans and other financing to foreign buyers of U.S. products. Hensarling disparaged the taxpayer-backed aid as an example of crony capitalism. And Hensarling has been the chief antagonist of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created by Dodd-Frank to oversee credit cards, mortgages and other financial products. He views the agency as the epitome of government intrusion into the marketplace and has crusaded to reduce its authority and oust its powerful Democratic director. That’s in keeping with his overall philosophy. “I have a great concern about the rise of an unaccountable administrative state,” Hensarling said in an interview. “The fate of your paycheck, the fate of your small business should not rest on what side of the bed a Washington bureaucrat wakes up on.” Hensarling’s supporters praise his ideological consistency and dedication to free markets. “Jeb has strong values. It’s the reason he got into government to begin with,” said former Sen. Phil Gramm (R-Texas), who has been a mentor since Hensarling’s college days. “He could leave government and make a pot full of money. He’s not going to do anything he doesn’t believe in.” Critics, however, say Hensarling is out-of-touch with the complex world of 21st century finance, where consumers need protection from predatory lenders and the financial system is vulnerable to gaming by sophisticated players. “If you’re going to have free markets, they’ve got to be fair,” said Ed Mierzwinski, consumer program director at the U.S. Public Interest Research Group. “If you take apart the CFPB and leave it unable to do its job, then you’re not going to have fair, free markets. You’re going to have a system that is weighted completely on one side.” Hensarling sticks to his approach — even if that means risking a financial catastrophe, as in 2008. “You don’t ever really see him, when there’s a financial interest or there’s a big lobbying effort, where he abandons his principles,” said Edward Mills, a financial policy research analyst with FBR Capital Markets & Co.