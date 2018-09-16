Bonnie Eskenazi finds her passion in entertainment law and playing a role in MeToo movement

Eskenazi grew up on Long Island and attended the University of Virginia, where she studied American government and history. As a member of a sorority, she found herself at the center of a dispute that would catapult her into a law career. The sorority didn’t want to admit a black student, and Eskenazi fought back by taking her sorority sisters to court. “It cost me all my friends at the time,” she said. But she won the case and acquired a taste for litigation.