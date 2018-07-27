Wayne Bradshaw rose from humble beginnings to shepherd black banks through turmoil

“I’ve been on my own essentially since I was 14,” he recounts. He lived with a few families — his mother had made arrangements and sent back money — and later with his paternal grandparents. Despite his aptitude, he didn’t take school seriously, was held back and even dropped out for a time. His life turned around after some of his teachers took him under their wing. “I got a lot of help. I was just that lucky kid everybody chose.”