Jason Chinnock once drove tanks. Now he drives Ducati's U.S. operations

As CEO, he employs lessons learned the hard way. “The biggest missteps I made came out of my background as an entrepreneur and a self-starter,” Chinnock said. “I tried to do it all myself and kept driving and driving until I was a slave to my own limitations. I had to learn to put the right people in place and coach them, and then trust them and follow them. I was always trying to lead from the front. Now my perception of leadership has changed.”