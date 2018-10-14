This student activist graduated to fighting healthcare inequities, building a free clinic into AltaMed Health Services Corp.

AltaMed Health Services Corp. Chief Executive Castulo de la Rocha, 69, has dedicated his life to the less fortunate, from his youthful participation in the Chicano civil rights movement to the present, running the largest community healthcare system in California funded under the federal Health Care Consolidation Act. The nonprofit has 2,800 workers and 300,000 clients, who receive service regardless of their ability to pay or their immigration status. AltaMed operates 50 accredited sites, including 21 clinics and six senior care centers. AltaMed was a finalist in the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year program for greater Los Angeles.