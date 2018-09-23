She couldn't afford to be an artist. Now she designs stores for America's biggest food retailers

As a child, English would draw on everything, “including the hymnals at church,” she said. She was about 10 years old when she first found a way to capitalize on her passion for the arts. Growing up alongside seven siblings, “financially oftentimes it was a struggle,” she said, and English learned from an early age that if she wanted to earn some pocket money she had to be creative. It was Christmas when she set up her own window-painting business in Norwalk. She painted snowflakes, fir trees and elves on the windows of local shops to save enough money to make Christmas presents. “It was my first endeavor into entrepreneurship,” she said. “It later expanded to Valentine’s.”