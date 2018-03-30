Suzanne Boda: Pilots operations of the biggest airline at Los Angeles International Airport

Male dominated: When Boda started out, she said she would enter a conference room filled with hundreds of airline executives and supervisors and notice she was one of only a handful of women. "There were challenges along the way," she said. "I remember being told, 'Maybe you need to be thinking about a different career path." But Boda said women have made big strides in the industry. Two of American Airlines' top six executives are now women. Still, none of the top U.S. airlines is lead by a woman, but it's only a matter of time, she said. Her role models include aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, Eleanor Roosevelt and Sec. of State Madeline Albright. "Those women worked in very male-dominated worlds yet they stuck to their principals about how to live and how to treat people," she said.