Determination born of childhood hardship pushed a temp worker to chief operating officer of a top investment firm

Vanian and her husband, Craig, have been married for about 20 years, she said. They have three children, a twin boy and girl who are nearly 16 and another daughter, 14. “And let’s not forget the dog,” she quipped. Traveling is a favored family activity. “We have been to, I think, 42 countries. The kids have been to between 20 and 25 countries. Exploring different cultures as much as we practically can is something that we love to do.”