Mr. Tan goes to Washington: the undoing of Broadcom's $117-billion bid for Qualcomm

That technology had to be at the center of the conversation — rather than price and closing terms of a deal — illustrates just how far apart the two sides were. Simply put, Tan believes that the 50-year-old semiconductor industry's growth spurt is over. The sector that led to the U.S.' dominance in technology and fueled the creation of Silicon Valley will struggle to grow quicker than the overall economy going forward, he argues. Instead, he says, companies should shelve risky investments and concentrate on maximizing profits.