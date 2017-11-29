Southern California home prices rose 6.5% in October from a year earlier, while sales jumped 3.6%, according to a new report out Wednesday from researcher CoreLogic.

The sales increase comes despite a shortage of listings on the market and underscores the strong demand for housing as employers add jobs in the region.

Home prices have been rising each month on a year-over-year basis for more than five years. In addition to an improving economy, historically low mortgage rates have supercharged the market and allowed borrowers to pay more for a house, as long as they can scrape together a hefty down payment.

Last month, the median home price in the six-county region clocked in at $495,000.

That’s down from a record $505,000 in September, though it’s not uncommon for prices to dip month to month. That’s especially true in the fall and winter, when demand tends to taper off from the busy spring and summer buying seasons.

Andrew LePage, an analyst with CoreLogic, said part of the decline from September reflects a shift toward more homes selling in affordable neighborhoods, which brings down the median — the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less.

Prices were up across Southern California compared to a year earlier:

Los Angeles County, up 7.6% to $565,000.

Orange County, up 5.3% to $690,000.

Ventura County, up 2.2% to $547,000.

San Bernardino County, up 12.3% to $320,000.

Riverside County, up 6.9% to $358,000.

San Diego County, up 4.4% to $529,750.

CAPTION Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. CAPTION Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. CAPTION Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. CAPTION The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Senate Republicans want to use the tax bill to repeal the mandate that Americans have health coverage. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. One of the nation's most liberal federal appeals court judges died Saturday. Senate Republicans want to use the tax bill to repeal the mandate that Americans have health coverage. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. One of the nation's most liberal federal appeals court judges died Saturday. CAPTION Band of brothers: 0-11 Hawkins High football team refuses to give up (Video by Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times Editing by Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times) Band of brothers: 0-11 Hawkins High football team refuses to give up (Video by Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times Editing by Mark Potts / Los Angeles Times)

andrew.khouri@latimes.com

Follow me @khouriandrew on Twitter