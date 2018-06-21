Southern California home prices hit another record

Southern California home prices rose 8.2% in May from a year earlier, sending the median to another all-time high of $530,000, according to a report released Thursday from CoreLogic.
The sharp gain in the median price came as the number of sales across the six-county region fell 3.4% from a year earlier. The drop-off partly reflects why the median price has jumped: a shortage of homes for sale.
The lack of inventory, coupled with historically low mortgage rates and an improving economy, has sent prices up for more than six straight years.
In April, when many of the May sales went into escrow, there were 5.7% fewer homes for sale in Southern California than a year earlier, according to online brokerage Redfin.
The decline in sales could also signal that potential home-buyers are increasingly struggling to afford a home.
Mortgage rates, while still historically low, have been rising. And prices have far outpaced income growth in recent years, with studies indicating high home prices and rents play a major role in pushing people into homelessness.
And though the state’s economic engine remains robust, businesses say they increasingly find it hard to recruit employees from outside of the Golden State.
The median — the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less — rose in all six Southern California counties tracked by CoreLogic.
In Los Angeles County, the median rose 8.4% to $609,000; Orange County 6.3% to $738,500; Riverside County 7% to $380,000; San Bernardino County 8.7% to $337,000; San Diego County 7.6% to $570,000; and Ventura County 6.9% to $590,500.