Southern California median home price jumps to a record $536,250

The Southern California median home sale price reached a new all-time high in June, jumping 7.3% from a year earlier, according to a report released Tuesday.
The six-county median — the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less — hit $536,250, real estate data firm CoreLogic said. That's up $6,250 from the previous record high, reached in May.
Sales, though, plunged to 22,706, down nearly 12% from June 2017. It was the lowest number of closed sales for June in four years.
The drop in sales could signal that people are increasingly priced out of the market or simply unwilling to pay sky-high home prices.
But it also reflects a main reason behind today’s price hikes: a shortage of homes for sale. Compared with the same period a year earlier, data from real estate brokerage Redfin shows there were roughly 3% fewer homes on the market across Southern California in April and May of this year, when many of the June deals would have opened escrow.
Couple the shortage with a growing economy, and prices are soaring.
- In Los Angeles County, the median price rose 8% to $615,000.
- Orange County: up 6% to $739,000.
- Riverside County: up 7% to $380,000.
- San Bernardino County: up 4.4% to $334,000.
- Ventura County: up 8.8% to $615,000.
- San Diego County: up 5.5% to $575,000.
Sales fell in all six counties, with the declines ranging from 8.5% in Orange County to 19.8% in Ventura County.
CoreLogic analyst Andrew LePage noted that would-be buyers are also facing higher mortgage rates. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 4.52% last week, up from 3.96% a year earlier, according to Freddie Mac. In June, when accounting for the rise in mortgage payments over the year, payments on a median-price home rose more than twice as quickly as the median price, LePage said.
“Price growth is only part of the problem,” LePage said in a statement.
Inland Empire real estate agent Kira Madrigal said that sellers still have the “upper hand,” but that she notices buyers are increasingly balking at high list prices and willing to submit “low-ball” offers.
“I just feel like there is a shift,” she said.