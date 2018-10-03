Honda joins forces with GM to bring self-driving vehicles to market

General Motors Co.’s self-driving car unit drew its second major investment in a matter of months, with Honda Motor Co. committing to spend $2.75 billion on backing the company and joining forces to bring autonomous vehicles to market.
Honda will make a $750-million equity investment in GM Cruise LLC, plus spend $2 billion over 12 years on jointly developing and deploying autonomous vehicles, according to a statement. The deal follows a $2.25-billion investment in Cruise by SoftBank Vision Fund in May. GM shares jumped in early trading Wednesday.
The investment will hand Honda a 5.7% stake in Cruise, which has positioned GM as one of the front-runners in the packed race to bring self-driving vehicles to market. The U.S. automaker is a serious contender along with Waymo, Alphabet Inc.’s Google autonomous-vehicle unit.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley have pegged the potential enterprise value of Waymo — widely perceived to be a leader in the space — at $175 billion.
“Auto manufacturers are primed to dictate the direction and growth of the future of mass mobility,” Zo Rahim, a research manager at Cox Automotive, said in an email. “Autonomous vehicles are not simply a Silicon Valley-based dream.”
GM shares rose as much as 5.3% to $35.05 and were trading up 2.8% as of 9:45 a.m. in New York. The stock is down about 16% this year.
The deal with GM and Cruise is exclusive, Honda Chief Operating Officer Seiji Kuraishi said on a conference call with reporters. That raises questions about what happened to Honda’s plans to work with Waymo. While the two companies announced talks in late 2016, details of what the two would do together have been sparse.
Kuraishi wouldn’t discuss what happened to negotiations between Honda and Waymo during the call.
Honda’s investment values Cruise at $14.6 billion, up from $11.5 billion when SoftBank made its initial wager earlier this year. Cruise’s worth has been on the rise since GM acquired the company about two years ago for $581 million in cash. Adding in bonuses and other payments to key employees, the deal was said to have cost the company closer to $1 billion.
The new partnership has the potential to boost the global scale of GM’s self-driving car technology and accelerate deployment of autonomous vehicles for Honda. The two automakers will develop a self-driving model that can be used in a variety of ways and will be deployed in a Cruise autonomous network.
Earlier this year, GM met with investment bankers to look at long-term future options, such as issuing a tracking stock to list shares in Cruise or to eventually sell stock to the public. No decision was made at the time as GM was evaluating future options, people familiar with the matter said then.