Honest Co. recalls organic baby powder over infection concerns

Honest Co., the consumer products company co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, is recalling organic baby powder sold in the U.S. because it may cause skin or eye infections.

The Santa Monica start-up said that a regular test of the powder found possible contamination of microorganisms that can cause infections. The baby powder is sold in the U.S. in 4-ounce bottles.

“Under the full guidance of the FDA, we have decided to voluntarily recall the product out of an abundance of caution,” co-founder Christopher Gavigan said in a video posted on the company’s website. “On behalf of my co-founders and everyone here at Honest, I sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.

Gavigan said customers can return the product for a full refund. Honest did not say how many bottles were affected.

This is just the latest headline-grabbing problem to hit Honest, whose brand was built on a promise of providing healthy alternatives to traditional consumer products that contain more chemicals.

Last year, Honest said it planned to reformulate its laundry detergent and other cleansing items after a Wall Street Journal investigation found that it contained a chemical the company pledged never to use. It also came out with a new formula for its sunscreen with after customers complained last year that it was ineffective.

Longtime observers say that negative attention contributed to the company seeking a buyer last year. Honest was reportedly in preliminary talks with Unilever regarding a sale, but Unilever ended up acquiring Seventh Generation, a maker of plant-based detergents and cleaners.

In December, Honest said it planned to cut 80 jobs, or about 14% of its workforce, as it reorganized operations to make a more aggressive push into wholesale and other areas of growth.

