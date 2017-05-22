Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs recalled: Some may be contaminated with 'metal objects'

Meat processing firm John Morrell & Co. is recalling about 210,000 pounds of Nathan’s and Curtis ready-to-eat beef hot dogs after the company received three complaints of “metal objects” in the packages.

The recall affects:

14-ounce sealed film packages of Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks with a use-by date of Aug. 19, 2017

16-ounce sealed film packages of Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks with a use-by date of June 15, 2017

Customers who bought these products should not eat them; instead, either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, says a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

There have been no confirmed reports of “adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products,” the USDA said.

The recalled hot dogs were produced Jan. 26 and shipped nationwide. The affected products have the establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the packages.

John Morrell, based in Cincinnati, informed the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service of the problem Friday.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

