Dodgers' Andre Ethier scores big in $4.9-million sale of the Arizona mansion

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier hit one out of the park this week with the sale of his Gilbert, Ariz., compound.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom spread sold for $4.9 million, among the highest sales ever recorded in Maricopa County’s East Valley, records show.

Features of the 9,3260-square-foot home include a two-story “hers” dressing closet with a sliding ladder and a wedding dress display case. Not to be outdone, the “his” closet boasts backlighted shoe storage and rustic wood- and leather-clad interior walls.

The sprawling compound in Gilbert, Ariz., sits on 4.5 acres. (Launch Real Estate) (Launch Real Estate)

The 4.5-acre site has an additional 5,638-square-foot multipurpose building that contains a batting cage, a game room, a fitness center and kitchen.

The outdoor space includes two water features, a swimming pool with a spa, a splash-pad area, a swim-up bar and a sunken barbecue area. In addition to the pool, there’s also an in-ground trampoline, a soccer field and playground, a windmill, a fire-pit and a garden.

Ethier joined the majors in 2006 and is currently on the Dodgers’ disabled list, recovering from herniated disks.

Records show the veteran outfielder bought the property seven years ago for $2 million.

Sandra Baldwin and Patti Swisher of Launch Real Estate were the listing agents. Robert Cushing of JK Realty represented the buyer.

