NBA's Kris Humphries sees a nice return in sale of Beverly Hills home

Two years after scoring a home in Beverly Hills for $6.2 million, professional basketball player Kris Humphries has sold the property for about $2 million more — $8.25 million.

Listing agent Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group said Humphries remodeled the residence before selling it. The home, built in 1961, has around 3,300 square feet of living space, glass walls and skylights. The center-island kitchen is divided from the living room by a two-sided fireplace.

The roughly 3,300-square-foot house in Beverly Hills features walls of glass and a two-way fireplace. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

In the master suite, there is a fireplace as well as a large tub and walk-in closet. The home contains three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in all.

Through glass doors sit a covered terrace with a barbecue, wet bar, swimming pool and spa.

Oppenheim and Peter Cornell of the Oppenheim group represented Humphries when he purchased the home and during the recent sale. The basketball player is actively looking to buy another house in the Los Angeles area, Oppenheim said.

Humphries, 32, has spent 13 seasons in the NBA. Last year, he appeared in 56 games for the Atlanta Hawks.

In addition to his basketball career, Humphries is known for his brief, 72-day marriage to reality television star Kim Kardashian.

