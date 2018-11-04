Another Southern California home-price boom is cooling. Is a crash looming?

Homeowners soon missed payments and, when the home-equity train slowed, couldn’t refinance either. Defaults rose and the market went into a tailspin. John Burns, a longtime consultant for major home builders, said the housing downturn might have had a “soft landing” if it had remained there. But to stoke the mortgage furnace, bankers had carved up those risky loans and resold them to investors with credit ratings that often hid the potential for default. Risk spread through the financial system, unnoticed by many until it triggered the worst downturn since the Great Depression. Prices across the six-county region ultimately plunged 51%, according to CoreLogic.