Sky-high rents and home prices are making it hard for Southern California businesses to attract workers

Before driving off, Alcala — who said he moved to the U.S. from the Mexican state of Nayarit as a teenager to escape work in the fields — gripped the wheel with both hands. Then he bowed his head. "My Lord, my God, blessed Jesus Christ, I put my journey in your hands," he said in Spanish. "My Lord, my God, blessed Jesus Christ, cover me with your cloak and do not forsake me."