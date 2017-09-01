Auto sales could fall in August because of Harvey

Hurricane Harvey took a toll on new vehicle sales in August, but that could reverse itself soon as people with flood-damaged cars buy new ones.

U.S. auto sales initially were expected to increase slightly in August compared with a year ago, but analysts say lower sales in the Houston area could erase those gains. Harvey likely cut U.S. sales of new cars and trucks by 1.3%, or 20,000 vehicles, in August, forecasting firm LMC Automotive said. The Houston metro area is the ninth-largest vehicle market in the nation.

General Motors said its sales rose 7.5% over last August thanks to strong sales of SUVs. Ford’s sales were down 2%.

Other automakers report sales later Friday.