L.A. Auto Show 2017: Lexus rolls out 2018 RX and LX luxury SUVs

Lexus is unveiling the 2018 models of its luxury RX and LX sport utility vehicles, which start at a suggested $47,670 and $84,980, respectively.

What is it?

There are two RX models, the 350L and the 450hL hybrid that pairs a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine with electric-drive motor generators, producing a combined 308 horsepower.

The new LX 570 traditionally had three rows of seating for up to eight people, but now offers two rows for seating up to five to provide 15% more cargo space (50.5 cubic feet) for a target audience that it said might include “smaller families, empty nesters and multiple-vehicle households.”

Why it matters

Lexus’ vehicles are among the more popular luxury SUVs around, and the new models are intended to broaden its reach by offering more seating and storage choices, including the option of either six or seven passengers in the RX and more cargo space in the LX.

“Some [customers] also wanted more versatility for carrying their dogs,” Lexus said.

What's new?

The RX 350L comes with the 3.5-liter V6 that generates 290 horsepower, along with three driving modes and either front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive configurations.

In the RX 450hL, there’s a fourth driving mode that enables the SUV to drive under electric power only at lower speeds for short distances.

The RX’s luxury cabin has an available heads-up display that can project key data on the windshield, and the standard display audio system includes an eight-inch screen, Bluetooth and nine speakers.

The LX 570 is equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 engine that kicks out 383 horsepower via an eight-speed automatic transmission, giving the SUV a towing capacity of 7,000 pounds.

A raft of safety features on the LX 570 includes pedestrian detection, lane-departure alert, intelligent high-beam headlights and 10 airbags.

The competition

There’s no shortage of rivals in the luxury SUV and crossover markets, including the Cadillac XT5 and Escalade, Audi Q7, Lincoln MKX, BMW X5, Land Rover, Porsche Cayenne Macan, and the all-electric Tesla Model X.

The details

Cars.com said one of the “most significant changes” with the 2018 RX is that Lexus’ Enform safety and service feature is complimentary for the first 10 years of ownership, compared with the one-year trial previously offered. The system, among other things, sends assistance to the vehicle’s GPS location in the case of theft, an accident or other problem.

