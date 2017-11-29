L.A. Auto Show 2017: Nissan extends 'Star Wars' theme across model line for L.A. Auto Show

Nissan is banking on still having the force.

After a successful tie-up between Nissan’s Rogue sport utility vehicle and the “Star Wars” franchise a year ago, Nissan is back with a “Star Wars”-themed promotion across its 2018 product line at this year’s L.A. Auto Show.

The automaker plans to display modified, “Star Wars”-themed versions of not only the Rogue, but also the Rogue Sport compact SUV and the Altima and Maxima sedans, among others. There will be seven of the concept vehicles overall.

They’re tied to the upcoming movie, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” set for release Dec. 15. Nissan especially wants to align the film’s futuristic motif with its Nissan Intelligent Mobility system that includes emergency braking and other collision-avoidance features.

The promotional Rogue Sport, with its dual rear thrusters and side cannons, resembles the “Star Wars” fighting jets, and “Star Wars” filmmaker Lucasfilm Ltd. helped design the concept cars, said Jeremy Tucker, vice president of marketing communications and media at Nissan North America.

The promotion a year ago was tied to the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” After that, the Nissan Rogue “became the bestselling model in our lineup and the bestselling model, outside of trucks, in America in the first half of 2017,” Tucker said.

“We want to once again tell our Nissan story across our entire lineup” with the “Star Wars” promotion, Tucker said, including that “automatic emergency braking that is standard across our model year 2018.”

