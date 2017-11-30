L.A. Auto Show 2017: Toyota unveils all-terrain concept vehicle

Toyota is using this year’s L.A. Auto Show to show off a concept all-terrain, crossover sport utility vehicle called the Future Toyota Adventure Concept, or FT-AC.

Toyota said that while the FT-AC remains “a design experiment,” it’s seen as a gasoline-powered vehicle with an advanced all-wheel-drive system that includes the capability to adjust power settings to diverse types of terrain.

“FT-AC is perfect for those outdoor enthusiasts who want to dial up the adventure,” Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager for Toyota, said.

Features include fog lights that can be taken out of their pods and used as portable lights or attached to mountain bikes for night rides.

There also are skid plates protecting the front, rear and side overhangs to protect the vehicle from rocks and ruts, and twin hooks for vehicle recovery. The FT-AC has extra-wide fender flares above 20-inch wheels and “beefier all-terrain tires,” Toyota said.

There are infrared cameras on the side mirrors that can record trail runs or be removed for recording activities away from the vehicle.

And to help lighten the area for the cameras at night, the cargo roof-rack system includes LED marker lights at its front corners that not only provide light for the vehicle and the trail ahead but also can be used as a flash for the side-mirror cameras.

The FT-AC also has an integrated bike rack that retracts in a few seconds, and it has geo-location capabilities for directions back to home or base camp.

Potential prices for the vehicle, if it reaches production, were not disclosed.

james.peltz@latimes.com

Twitter: @PeltzLATimes