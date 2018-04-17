China removes limit on foreign automakers; Tesla is poised to benefit quickly

Elon Musk-led Tesla in particular is in a position to benefit from the relaxed ownership rules. Musk hasn't been able to secure a deal to open an assembly plant in China, after negotiating with Shanghai's government for more than a year. The sides have disagreed on the ownership structure, people with knowledge of the situation said in February. The risk of higher import taxes spurred by Chinese trade friction with the United States may be allayed if Tesla clinches a local manufacturing agreement.