The fall of Faraday Future's key backer threatens a California town's dream

Today, that factory remains lifeless, hardly closer to making Faraday & Future Inc.'s cars that could go for as much as $300,000 than it was three years ago, before the stunningly rapid crash of Jia's debt-fueled business empire. It's an empire built off a Netflix-style streaming service, whose high-flying shares Jia leveraged — a strategy that has accelerated the decline of several Asian tycoons — as he expanded into smartphones, TV sets and electric cars. His Shenzhen-listed centerpiece, Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp., surged to a peak market value of about $24 billion.