A historic Ferrari is going on the auction block. It could sell for $26 million

The ’56 290 MM — so named because it was designed to compete in the then-prestigious Mille Miglia Italian road race — has an illustrious history. Rolling off the Ferrari floor as the last of four 290 MM models built that year, the car took second place at the 1956 Mille Miglia, driven by Peter Collins and Louis Klemantaski. In its subsequent racing history it was raced by legends Juan Manuel Fangio, Phil Hill, Wolfgang von Trips and Sir Stirling Moss.