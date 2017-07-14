Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.3 million vehicles over fire risk and wiring problems

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced a recall of 1.3 million vehicles Friday in two campaigns to replace faulty alternators because of fire risks and fix wiring problems that could cause air bags to deploy.

To replace the alternators, the Italian American automaker recalled about 566,000 vehicles worldwide, 442,000 of them in the United States.

That recall covers certain Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger sedans, Dodge Challenger coupes, Dodge Durango SUVs, all from the 2011-2014 model years, and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs from the 2012-2014 model years. It covers only vehicles with electro-hydraulic power steering.

The company said it received some reports of a burning odor that falls under the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s definition of fire.

In places with hot temperatures, the alternators in these models could experience premature diode wear, which results in the reported burning odor or smoke. That could affect the anti-lock braking system or electronic stability control or lead to an engine stall.

Basic braking is not affected, the automaker said.

The company said it is aware of two crashes that might be related to the problem, but no injuries.

The wiring recall covers about 771,000 Dodge Journey and Fiat Freemont crossovers from the 2011-2015 model years, including about 363,000 sold in the United States.

Fiat Chrysler said wiring can chafe against pieces of steering-wheel trim, potentially causing short circuits that could make the driver’s-side air bag deploy.

The company said it knows of five potentially related injuries, but no crashes.

Dealers are to inspect and replace the wiring and equip it with additional protective covering as needed.

Customers affected by either recall are to be notified by mail.

