Fiat Chrysler recalls 1 million Ram pickups in North America because of air bag glitch

Fiat Chrysler is recalling approximately 1 million Ram pickup trucks in North America because of a software glitch that could prevent side air bags and seat belts from deploying during a rollover.

The company's U.S. division said Friday that it was aware of one death, two injuries and two accidents that may be related to the problem.

The recall includes some 2013-16 Dodge Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups and 2014-16 Ram 3500 pickups. It also affects about 216,007 vehicles in Canada, 21,668 in Mexico and 21,530 outside the NAFTA region.

After some trucks experience significant underbody impact, a computer module may incorrectly determine that one of its sensors has failed, temporarily disabling the side air bag and seat belt pretensioner, the company said.

If the vehicle is turned off and then back on, those restraints become functional again.

As a remedy, the company will reprogram the software in affected vehicles at no charge. The recall is expected to begin June 23.

