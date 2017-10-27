Ford-controlled company acquires laser-detection firm

Ford Motor Co.’s autonomous car software and robotics subsidiary has purchased a laser-detection company.

The move by Ford-controlled Argo AI is another example of automakers and tech companies assembling pieces to develop self-driving vehicles in-house.

Ford announced Friday that Pittsburgh-based Argo had purchased Princeton Lightwave of New Jersey for an undisclosed price. The acquisition gives Argo expertise in laser systems needed to guide cars through challenging conditions such as bad weather.

Ford says Princeton was founded in 2000 to develop lasers for the telecommunications industry. In 2003, it began work on detection and imaging.

Earlier this month, rival General Motors bought Pasadena-based Strobe Inc. to develop the next generation of laser sensors.

Ford is testing self-driving vehicles with the goal of putting one in use by 2021.