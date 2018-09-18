The Saudi wealth fund bought Tesla stock. Now it's investing in Lucid, a Tesla competitor

Like all high-end electric cars, the Lucid Air will be powerful, with 1,000 horsepower from its dual motors. Range will extend to 400 miles on a full charge, Lucid said. Prices will range from $52,000 to more than $100,000, depending on options, which will include the latest version of autonomous driving technology. The cheapest Tesla Model 3 is priced at about $50,000, and the Model S can top out above $100,000. The top end of both models gets more than 300 miles to a charge.