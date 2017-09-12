Driver in Tesla crash relied too much on Autopilot, federal panel indicates

The driver of a Tesla sedan who died in a 2016 crash while using Autopilot relied too much on the car’s technology, and sensing a driver’s hands on the wheel is not an effective way to tell whether the driver is paying attention, a federal safety panel indicated Tuesday.

Joshua Brown, 40, died when the Tesla Model S sedan he was driving smashed into the trailer of a big-rig truck that was making a left turn in front of it. Brown was traveling 74 miles per hour using the Tesla’s semiautonomous Autopilot feature, which did not identify the truck and stop the vehicle.

“The Tesla’s automation did not detect, nor was it required [to], nor was it designed to detect the crossing vehicle,” Robert L. Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said at the start of a hearing reviewing the Florida crash.

“A world of perfect self-driving cars would eliminate tens of thousands of deaths and millions of injuries each year,” Sumwalt said. “It is a long route from being partially automated vehicles to self-driving cars. Until we get there, somebody still has to drive.”

The NTSB’s staff extensively studied the crash and issued findings Tuesday.

The staff said the Autopilot system functioned as designed but was not meant to be used on the type of road on which the crash occurred.

The NTSB staff also said that Tesla’s reliance on sensing a driver’s hands on the wheel was not an effective way of monitoring whether the driver was paying attention.

Tesla, which is based in Palo Alto and led by Elon Musk, has repeatedly called Autopilot an “assist feature.” It has said that while using Autopilot, drivers must keep their hands on the wheel at all times and be prepared to take over if necessary.

“Since driving is a largely visual task and the driver may interact with the steering wheel without assessing the environment, monitoring steering wheel torque is a poor surrogate for monitoring driving engagement,” the NTSB’s Ensar Becic said.

The panel’s review found that Brown’s last interaction with the vehicle as he drove was 1 minute and 51 seconds before the crash, when he set the cruise control function at 74 mph.

There was no indication the driver of the Tesla or the driver of the truck took evasive action before the crash, the NTSB staff said.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Brown’s family said in a statement that he loved technology and that “zero tolerance for deaths would totally stop innovation and improvements.”

“Joshua loved his Tesla Model S. He studied and tested that car as a passion,” the family said in the statement issued Monday by Cleveland law firm Landskroner Grieco Merriman.

“We heard numerous times that the car killed our son. That is simply not the case,” the statement said.

