Driver sues Tesla, accusing it of overstating Autopilot safety

Tesla Inc. was accused in a lawsuit of misleading consumers into believing that the semiautonomous Autopilot system on its cars can safely transport passengers at highway speeds.
A Model S driver who was injured in a crash claims in a lawsuit in Florida that the system poses “an inordinately high risk of high-speed collisions.”
The negligence and breach-of-duty suit, filed in state court in Orange County, Fla., seeks unspecified monetary damages on behalf of Shawn Hudson.
“Despite Tesla’s claim that its autopilot system is designed for use at highway speeds, the autopilot system is unable to reliably detect stationary objects such as disabled vehicles or other foreseeable roadway hazards, posing an inordinately high risk of high-speed collisions, severe injury, and death, both to Tesla’s passengers and to the driving public,” Hudson said in the suit.
Tesla said in an emailed statement that it has no reason to believe Autopilot malfunctioned or operated other than as designed, and that it provides clear instructions regarding the capabilities of the system.
The Palo Alto automaker has repeatedly called Autopilot an "assist feature." It has said that while using Autopilot, drivers must keep their hands on the wheel at all times and be prepared to take over if necessary.
Tuesday’s lawsuit puts Tesla’s driver-assistance system back in the headlines for legal reasons, rather than for a development that CEO Elon Musk would prefer receive the attention: a major Autopilot software update.
The company announced last week what it called “our most advanced Autopilot feature ever,” dubbed Navigate on Autopilot, that guides Tesla cars from highway onramps to offramps.
Scrutiny of Tesla Autopilot was at a fever pitch earlier this year when multiple crashes involving the system — including that of a Model X SUV whose driver died after the vehicle hit a highway barrier in March — drew investigations by U.S. safety agencies.