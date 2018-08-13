Elon Musk reveals where he plans to get funding to take Tesla private

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Monday that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has approached him several times about taking the electric-car maker private and that the fund’s interest represents the funding Musk tweeted about last week.
In a blog post Monday, Musk said he met July 31 with a fund representative who “expressed regret” that Musk had not taken steps to take the company private. Little more than a week later, Musk tweeted that he was considering taking the company private at a price of $420 a share and that he had “funding secured.”
“I left the July 31st meeting with no question that a deal with the Saudi sovereign fund could be closed, and that it was just a matter of getting the process moving,” Musk said in Monday’s post. “This is why I referred to ‘funding secured’ in the August 7th announcement.”
He said that the Saudi fund first expressed interest in a go-private transaction with Tesla early last year and that the fund has more than enough assets to put up the tens of billions of dollars such a transaction could require. The Saudi fund — the Public Investment Fund, or PIF — has assets of about $230 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Musk’s blog post runs counter to a story posted by Reuters over the weekend suggesting that the fund was not interested in a go-private transaction with Tesla, at least for now.
Musk said he will present a more complete financing plan later but that doing so now would be premature. “I continue to have discussions with the Saudi fund, and I also am having discussions with a number of other investors,” he said. “It is appropriate to complete those discussions before presenting a detailed proposal to an independent board committee.”
Musk sent Tesla stock on a wild ride last week by tweeting about a go-private deal, which he said could be beneficial for the company. Shares jumped 10% the day of his tweet but lost ground over the course of the week amid questions about the likelihood of such a deal and concerns that Musk may have run afoul of securities regulators with his tweets.
A day after Musk’s initial tweet, the Wall Street Journal reported that officials at the Securities and Exchange Commission were asking Tesla about the tweet, and suggested that there were questions about the factual basis for the communication.
On Monday, Musk said the tweet was sent in his capacity as an individual investor, not as CEO and chairman of the company.
Tesla’s stock price was nearly unchanged early Monday.
7:25 a.m.: This article was updated with additional background information.
This article was originally published at 7 a.m.