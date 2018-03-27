NTSB is investigating Tesla Model X that caught fire after fatal crash in Silicon Valley

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending two investigators to examine issues raised by the fatal crash of a Tesla vehicle in Northern California.
The Tesla struck a highway barrier Friday near Mountain View and caught fire, closing freeway lanes for hours as firefighters tried to determine whether it was safe to move the vehicle and its damaged lithium-ion battery packs, according to the San Jose Mercury News.
The safety board will examine the post-crash fire and steps needed to make the vehicle safe to remove from the scene, the agency said Tuesday on Twitter. It's unclear whether the Tesla's partially autonomous driving system, known as Autopilot, was engaged at the time of the crash, the NTSB said.
According to the Mercury News, the vehicle was a Tesla Model X SUV, and its driver — 38-year-old Wei Huang of San Mateo — died in a hospital the day of the crash.
"We have been deeply saddened by this accident, and we have offered our full cooperation to authorities as we work to establish the facts of the incident," Tesla said in an emailed statement.
Tesla stock fell as much as 5.3% on Tuesday.
The investigation is the second this year involving Tesla by the NTSB, which opens only a handful of highway cases each year. The agency is also examining a Jan. 22 crash in Los Angeles in which a Tesla Model S rammed into the rear of a fire truck parked on a freeway. In that case, the driver told authorities that the vehicle it was operating under Autopilot.
Last September, the NTSB concluded that Tesla's Autopilot was a contributing factor in a fatal crash in Florida in 2016. The driver of that car had been using the car's automatic steering function had been engaged for a prolonged period and didn't stop when a semi-truck made a left turn in front of him.