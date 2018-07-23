If Tesla is asking suppliers for refunds, that's unusual and 'troubling,' analyst says

“I don’t understand the hysteria about this at all,” said Ross Gerber of the Gerber Kawasaki investment firm, which holds stock in Tesla. “While there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that Tesla is running their finances very thin right now, our perception of this is Elon Musk is thinking, ‘I’m going to put out 250,000 cars a year, and now I want to leverage my suppliers. I want to use this fear that we’re in financial trouble to (draw better terms) from suppliers.’”