Uber picks a CFO after 3-year vacancy: Merrill Lynch veteran Nelson Chai

The management of Merrill Lynch was the subject of criticism for the billions of dollars in bonuses it handed out to executives when the company — and the global economy — were in turmoil. In 2012, Bank of America agreed to pay shareholders $2.43 billion to settle allegations that they had been misled during the acquisition of Merrill Lynch about the state of the firm’s finances. Thain and Chai also worked together at NYSE Euronext, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, and at another bank, CIT Group Inc.