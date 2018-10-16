Car-shopping start-up Shift seeks to follow Carvana with 2020 IPO

Lithia injected $54 million into the used-car upstart last month, becoming its largest investor. Shift is hoping Lithia’s size and scale — not only cash, but the labor and garage space to store and refurbish used cars — will fuel expansion outside its home market of California. Lithia is betting Shift’s engineers in Silicon Valley will help it sell more cars. Shift, with its app-driven shopping and home-delivered test drives, could give Lithia a chance to hedge against disruption by cashing in on an initial public offering down the road.