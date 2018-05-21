JetSuite strikes a deal for hybrid electric planes with start-up Zunum Aero

In Zunum's plane, battery packs are located in each wing and will be relied upon first to power the aircraft. The plane's rear fuselage can be used to store either a third battery pack — to make the plane fully electric — or in the case of JetSuite, a range extender consisting of a traditional gas turbine coupled with a generator that creates electricity to power the plane's electric motors, said Ashish Kumar, chief executive of Zunum.