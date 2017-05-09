8 Democratic senators seek insider-trading investigation of Carl Icahn

Eight U.S. senators have requested an investigation into whether Carl Icahn, a billionaire investor and advisor to President Trump, violated insider trading rules when he profited from bets he made in the renewable fuel credit market.

In a letter to three separate government agencies, the senators note that then-President-elect Trump hired Icahn in December to advise him on regulatory reform, despite Icahn's position as the majority owner of CVR Energy, a petroleum company involved in the renewable fuel credit market.

The senators, all Democrats, cite media reports saying that Icahn bet in 2016 that the price of renewable fuel credits would drop. They say Icahn then made recommendations to Trump that caused the price of those credits to drop, netting Icahn a $50-million profit.

The letter was sent to the heads of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

It was signed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Thomas R. Carper of Delaware, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.