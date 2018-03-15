IHeartMedia, largest U.S. radio station operator, files for bankruptcy to cut huge debt load

After trying to ink a deal with creditors since last March, the company said it reached an accord with investors holding more than $10 billion of its debt, along with its private equity owners, Bain Capital and Thomas H. Lee Partners. Their leveraged buyout in 2008 was the reason for much of iHeart's borrowing, and the company hasn't posted an annual net profit for a decade. While cash has run short, iHeart said there's enough on hand, along with what it can earn from operations, to keep the business going, cutting the need for expensive new bankruptcy loans.