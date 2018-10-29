On the Record: Head of luxury car maker Infiniti banks on crossover SUVs and electric vehicles

If you do market research you’ll find one of the top three purchase reasons will always be design. And that’s more than how it looks. Design, to me, is the proportion of the vehicle, the way it stands on the road, the way it looks inside, the whole vehicle. There’s also how it’s built, whether it’s rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, et cetera. People who buy our cars are attracted to our designs. There is also its versatility and the cost of ownership.