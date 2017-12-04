Tougher security measures may be slowing international travel to the U.S., study says

International travel to the U.S., once a surging source of revenues for hotels, airlines and tourist destinations, is cooling off, raising concerns from leaders in the travel industry that strict security measures are scaring off visitors.

A report released Monday by the International Air Transportation Assn., the trade group for the world’s airlines, said international and domestic travel rebounded from a series of hurricanes in the U.S. this summer.

Although travel demand grew more than 7% around the world in October, the report said demand for international travel into the U.S. increased only 3.7% in that month, compared with October of last year, among the lowest rates of any region in the world.

“There continues to be indications that inbound travel to the U.S. is being deterred by the additional security measures now involved with traveling to that country,” the trade group said.

In response to threats that terrorists may be working on explosives that fit into electronic devices, the Department of Homeland Security began in March to impose new restrictions on all electronic devices in the cabins of flights from eight Middle Eastern and African countries. In the U.S., travelers must now put all electronic devices larger than a cellphone in a separate bin during security screening.

The trade group for the U.S. travel industry voiced concern last week about another report that showed that travel to the country is not just slowing but declining.

A report by the U.S. Department of Commerce said that travel to the U.S. for the first six months of the year dropped 3.9% compared with the same period in 2016, with travel from Mexico showing the biggest drop — 9.4%.

“The latest government travel data is deeply concerning, not just to our industry but to anyone who cares about the economic well-being of the United States,” said Roger Dow, president of the U.S. Travel Assn.

Some travel industry leaders have blamed President Trump’s rhetoric against Mexicans and Muslims for the decline in demand.

The Commerce Department has reported that international travel to the U.S. began to surge in 2010 and then started to decline gradually in 2016.

In February, a month after Trump took office, international travel from Mexico and overseas countries began to drop sharply, from 8% to 16% per month, compared with the same period in 2016. Travel from Canada to the U.S., meanwhile, has remained strong, partly making up for the loss of travel from Mexico and overseas.

Commerce Department, International Trade Administration, Industry & Analysis, National Travel & Tourism Office; Bureau of Economic Analysis; Statistics Canada; Banco de Mexico (Commerce Department, International Trade Administration, Industry & Analysis, National Travel & Tourism Office; Bureau of Economic Analysis; Statistics Canada; Banco de Mexico)

CAPTION President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. CVS Health Corp. plans to buy Aetna Inc. for $69 billion. Just 11.9% of renters put more than half their income toward rent and utilities in 1960. President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. CVS Health Corp. plans to buy Aetna Inc. for $69 billion. Just 11.9% of renters put more than half their income toward rent and utilities in 1960. CAPTION President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. CVS Health Corp. plans to buy Aetna Inc. for $69 billion. Just 11.9% of renters put more than half their income toward rent and utilities in 1960. President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. CVS Health Corp. plans to buy Aetna Inc. for $69 billion. Just 11.9% of renters put more than half their income toward rent and utilities in 1960. CAPTION President Trump signed two proclamations in Salt Lake City on Dec. 4, 2017, that dramatically altered the boundaries and removed 2 million acres of protected federal land from two big national monuments in Utah. President Trump signed two proclamations in Salt Lake City on Dec. 4, 2017, that dramatically altered the boundaries and removed 2 million acres of protected federal land from two big national monuments in Utah. CAPTION Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. CAPTION Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” CAPTION testRetired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump's national security advisor, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday morning to a single count of making false statements about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. testRetired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump's national security advisor, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday morning to a single count of making false statements about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.